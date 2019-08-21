Southwest Tennis Club Hosts Back 2 School Fair

THE Southwest Tennis Club (SWTC) hosted a Back-To-School Fair in conjunction with the Kiwanis clubs of Cable Beach and Montagu, Rotaract Club, Nassau Sunset, BreAnns's Care Closet Foundation and The Southern Shores Tennis Camp.

The event was held at the Flamingo Gardens Park and Centre.

In attendance at the fair was John Goede, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) development officer for the Caribbean, along with the participants of the ITF Level 1 coaching course.

Goede graciously conducted a tennis clinic for the enthusiastic kids in attendance with the assistance of the coaches.

Sponsors of the event included Bahamas Waste Management, Heads Up Paving and Dr Mitch Lockhart, who gave free dental screening.

Mike Butler, president of the SWTC, thanked the sponsors and all those who volunteered their time and services. Butler was pleased to have this opportunity to conduct a Back-To-School for the children who are about to go back into the classrooms in a few weeks.

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association congratulates coach Mike Butler and coach Corey Francis and all the various entities and persons who collaborated to make this event a success. These initiatives continue to show how we can use the medium of tennis to reach the community and how individuals working together towards a common good can produce positive results.

The children had fun and are now better equipped for the new school year.