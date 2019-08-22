Chamber Teams Up For China Trade Visit

The Bahamas China Friendship Association (BCFA) teamed with the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce (BCCEC) for an information session on the upcoming trade mission to China.

The event allowed entrepreneurs, business owners and individuals to learn more about the joint trade mission to China, especially when it comes to finding suppliers, developing innovative ideas and enjoying cultural exchanges.

Gershan Major and Donovan Moxey, the BCFA’s president and vice-president respectively, made the case for why Bahamian businesses should be a part of the mission.

Jeffrey Beckles, the chamber’s chief executive, encouraged the private sector to use trade missions as tools for growing their companies. He pointed to the possible growth opportunities from exporting products or services to a larger international market.

Mr Major, meanwhile, also spoke to the advantages of joining the BCFA, especially when it came to future business, economic and cultural interactions with China.

Mike Cunningham, of Bahamas Welding and Fire, gave his first-hand insights on doing business in China, while BCFA secretary, Sherrell Storr, presented travel details and moderated audience questions.

After a vote, it was decided that the trade mission will be to the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair 2019), with a cultural visit to Beijing, from October 27 to November 3, 2019.

Persons interested in obtaining more information on the mission can contact the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC) at Phone: (242) 322-2145 or Email: info@thebahamaschamber.com.