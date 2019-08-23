20-Year-Old's Murder Was 58th Of The Year

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE man who was shot dead on Wednesday night in the area of Cowpen Road has been identified as 20-year-old Ashton Smith.

He is the country’s 58th murder victim of the year, according to this newspaper’s records.

Police said Smith, who celebrated his birthday two months ago, was sitting on the stairway of an apartment complex at Martins Close off Cowpen Road when he and others were approached by a man who opened fire in their direction, injuring him.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His family yesterday was still processing his death.

In recent weeks, the gap between the number of murders last year and this year has started to close.

At this point last year there were 61 murders, according to The Tribune’s records, five percent more than now.

Smith’s death follows the double killing of two best friends, 23-year-old Dion Adderley and Demetrius Dormeus, 22, who were gunned down at their Pinewood home on Monday night. In interviews with The Tribune this week, Devaughnia Adderley, 19, and her mother Elizabeth Gordon described how a game of dominoes on the porch turned into a horrific nightmare for their family.

Investigations into these matters continue.