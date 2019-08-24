One Dead, Another Injured In Abaco Home Shooting

Police in Abaco are investigating after a man was shot dead and another was injured at a home in Marsh Harbour early on Saturday.

Shortly after 3am, police responded to a report of gunshots being fired at the home on Breadfruit Street and found the body of the man with multiple gunshot wounds and the injured man, who had been shot in the leg.

The shots are believed to have been fired after another man entered the home.

Police are appealing to the general public for any information that can assist in this investigation to call the Marsh Harbour Police Station (CDU) at 367-3437/367- 2560, CDU (Grand Bahama) at 350-3108/9, or their nearest police station.