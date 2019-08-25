$10,000 Heroin Seized

DRUG Enforcement Unit officers seized more than $10,000 worth of suspected heroin hidden in bushes in Grand Bahama on Friday.

According to a police report, shortly after 4pm on Friday, DEU officers, acting on intelligence, went to a dirt road in Lewis Yard where they discovered the drugs, worth $10,800.

There were no arrests made in this matter.

Police on New Providence are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating the suspects responsible for several weekend armed robberies.

Shortly after 9pm Saturday, a man was walking in Foxdale when he was approached by three males, one armed with a firearm, who robbed him of cash and cell phone, before running away.

And on Friday, shortly before 6pm, a man was in a petty shop that he runs from his home at Alocasia Avenue, Garden Hills #1, when he was approached by two male gunmen. The thieves robbed him of cash and a cell phone before running away.

A little earlier, after 4pm, a man was robbed shortly after he arrived at his business on Fire Trail Road and exited his vehicle. As he was walking towards his employees, he was approached by two gunmen who robbed him of his payroll and other personal items, before running away.

Investigations into these incidents are ongoing.