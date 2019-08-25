Man Shot Dead On Eleuthera

A man is dead after a shooting incident on Eleuthera on Saturday night.

According to reports, three men were sitting outside a residence in the settlement of James Cistern, when they were approached by a gunman who opened fire, hitting one of them, before running way.

The island’s medical doctor was called to the scene to examine the injured man and pronounced him dead.

Police on the island are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-(TIPS)

(8477) or the nearest police station.