New Agreements This Week To Boost Economy

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is touting new agreements to spur the economy that will be unveiled this week.

These agreements, he believes, will provide more opportunities for Bahamian businesses and workers as well as spark the “turnaround” of Grand Bahama.

The prime minister made these remarks at the Free National Movement’s Women’s Association Installation of Executives ceremony yesterday.

“As I recently noted at the church service commemorating our first election to office in 1992, our economy is finally growing again, after nearly falling off the cliff under the reckless policies and corruption of the PLP (Progressive Liberal Party),” Dr Minnis said.

“Unemployment is going down after five years of the wasteful, bankrupt and uncaring policies of the Christie/Davis Government.

“And there are more jobs to come. This very Wednesday coming there will be a major agreement signed that will bring more opportunity for Bahamian businesses and more jobs for construction workers and long-term employees.”

“Because of our new vision for The Bahamas, the Port of Nassau and downtown Nassau will become the envy of the region. “

Dr Minnis then addressed Grand Bahama.

“We promised to rescue and to restore Grand Bahama after decades of downturn.

“Real hope and real help are finally on the way for Grand Bahama.

“Next week, there will be an agreement signed in Grand Bahama, that in a few weeks will help to begin the island’s turnaround.”

The prime minister went on to praise the FNM’s successes at fulfilling its promises of reducing crime and stopping the “fires and pollutions and problems” at the New Providence Landfill.

Dr Minnis also reiterated his concern about the state of Bahamas Power and Light, adding the government is “committed to doing whatever is necessary to alleviate this problem, including further “additional measures”.

He called for people not to listen to those who “failed to fix BPL over many decades” but “have all kind of talk today”.

“We promised to fix the problems at BPL,” Dr Minnis said. “I am deeply unhappy that our families are suffering.

“Bahamians and residents want clear and immediate action. The government is committed to doing whatever is necessary to alleviate this problem, including further additional measures.

“The frustration and inconvenience experienced by Bahamians and residents, in homes and in businesses throughout New Providence is simply unacceptable.

“We are doing all we can to fix this problem long-term, and to ensure that Bahamians and residents receive the consistent power supply that they deserve.

“Work has already begun on a 132-megawatt power plant in New Providence as a part of that long-term solution.

“In the short-term, BPL is currently carrying out a plan to mitigate its shortfall in generation. It is expected to provide relief to residents as soon as possible.

“We are going to fix BPL once and for all.

“Don’t listen to those who failed to fix BPL over many decades who have all kind of talk today, but who failed to fix the problem when they had a chance.”