Sherwin-Williams Makes It A Treble With New Superstore

Paint retailer, Sherwin-Williams Paints, has reached a new milestone with the acquisition of a new superstore location. Fully acquired since June 2019, the nation's largest specialty retailer of paint and painting supplies, as well as artists' paint and supplies, will be opening its newest location in the former Bahamian Paint building at the roundabout of Tonique Williams Darling highway and Sir Milo Butler Highway. ​

"We're delighted and are looking forward to offering our products and services at our new location," said Reto Giovanoli, Sherwin-Williams Bahamas' General Manager.

While currently operational, offering clearance sales on remaining Bahamian Paint stock, as of now only certain Sherwin-Williams-specific art supplies and paint products are available for purchase at the new location, including some paints, primers, coatings and stains.

"Without a doubt, the request for Sherwin-Williams products and exemplary service levels keeps growing" shared Mr. Giovanoli, "and, in bringing it up to our look and standards, we are currently renovating the new store, selling final inventory of surplus Bahamian Paint products, and we will be completing the transformation of the store in the coming weeks into the new Sherwin-Williams Superstore, with offerings for all budgets - high and low." ​​

​"This is our third store in New Providence and it's more centrally located, which makes us easily accessible to our loyal customers who now have a neighborhood paint store and won't have to travel across the island for their painting needs." ​​

​The Superstore will offer a wide array of high quality Sherwin-Williams paints and products that will include architectural coatings, stains & varnishes, concrete and stucco coatings, industrial & marine coatings, ladders & scaffolding, paint sprayers, floor epoxies, art paints and supplies, and expert advice to ensure customers have the right products for the job. Additionally, Sherwin-Williams Bahamas offers several colour selection tools both in-store and online to simplify the colour selection process, visual inspiration on their social media platforms of Instagram and Facebook, and the store also supports painting professionals and maintenance teams with job site delivery, custom colour matching, specification assistance, and technical advice. ​​

​"While colour is often the main feature of most painting projects, it is critical that the medium delivering the exact colour selected performs well and provides ease of application and cleaning, longevity, and stands up to daily living," the GM noted, "and that is exactly what Sherwin-Williams paints do." ​​

Finally, the new location will have approximately 8 team members providing local jobs and plans on being engaged in the community. "Sherwin-Williams traditionally gives back to the community and prides itself on being a good neighbour," said Giovanoli. "We're planning on being here for many years to come and our philosophy is to support local organizations and support our people." ​​

With the opening of its new Superstore, shifts in the other Sherwin-Williams Bahamas locations will be occurring as well, with the Cable Beach location turning into the first fully dedicated art store in The Bahamas.