'One Country, Two Systems' – A Policy China Believes Works And Will Defend Against All Violence

By Huang Qinguo,

Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas

Recently, the situation in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) of China has caught the attention of Bahamian media. I would like to take this opportunity to clarify the fact, so as to assist Bahamian people in understanding the situation in Hong Kong comprehensively and objectively.

Several months ago, the SAR. government pushed the Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Legislation Amendment Bill in order to fill a legislative loophole by allowing Hong Kong to cooperate on a case-by-case basis with mainland China and other jurisdictions with which Hong Kong has no formal extradition treaty.

This necessary and reasonable legislative measure, however, was intentionally politicised. Some extremists, taking the amendments as an excuse, spread rumours which resulted in large-scale demonstrations.

Even after the withdrawal of the above-mentioned Amendment Bill by the SAR government in June, instead of ceasing the demonstration, some protesters went to the length of total violence. They rammed into the Legislative Council and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government, destroyed public facilities, defaced the Chinese national emblem and brutally attacked the police.

These acts have severely broken the rule of law, seriously affected public safety, social order, business environment and the international image of Hong Kong. They have seriously broken the principle and bottom line of "One Country, Two Systems".

In such a situation, some Western politicians have been making various Hong Kong-related accusations which are wanton, fact-distortion and inflammatory. They painted over violent crimes into "peaceful demonstrations", propped up violent and illegal activities, fuelled the deterioration and undermining of Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

Since the return of Hong Kong to its motherland 22 years ago, the central government has faithfully implemented the principles of "One Country, Two Systems" and "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong".

Hong Kong has been prosperous and stable, ranking among the freest economies and most competitive regions in the world for consecutive years. Hong Kong also enjoys the reputation of the international community for its high degree of constitutionality, its superior business environment and strong competitiveness.

The practice of 22 years has proved "One Country, Two Systems" is not only the best institutional arrangement to solve the historical issues of Hong Kong but also the cornerstone to maintain its security, order, long-term prosperity and stability.

Hong Kong is a part of China and Hong Kong issues are China's internal affair. No foreign government, organisation or individual should interfere in any way.

The Central Government has reiterated many times its position on the current situation.

We firmly support the SAR government in the law-based governance, support the Hong Kong police in their strict law enforcement, support relevant departments of the SAR government and judicial organs in punishing the violent criminals in accordance with the law.

We support the people who love both our country and Hong Kong in their actions to defend the rule of law. The Chinese government will never allow any foreign forces to have a hand in Hong Kong affairs, neither will it allow them to mess up Hong Kong.

The rumours end with the wise and the justice is in the hearts of the people. The prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, the happy life of its seven million inhabitants are the best proof of the correctness of "One Country, Two Systems".

We believe Bahamian society could uphold an objective and fair position on the current situation in Hong Kong, recognise the truth, fully understand and support the stance and determination of the Chinese government to safeguard its national sovereignty and dignity and to maintain "One Country, Two Systems" and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.