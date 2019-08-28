Govt’S Appeal Of Frank Smith Acquittal Dismissed

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

THE Court of Appeal has dismissed the government’s appeal of former PLP Senator Frank Smith’s acquittal of 15 bribery and extortion related charges.

In a written ruling, the appellate judges stated there was some merit to the government’s complaint about procedural missteps that may have been made by Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, but noted they did not impact the result of the case to any significant degree.

The court cited an “abundance of examples of doubtful testimony” from the crown’s lead witness and virtual complainant Barbara Hanna.

Mr Smith was arraigned before the chief magistrate in July 2017.

According to the evidence led at trial, in March of 2016, Barbara Hanna’s cleaning company, Magic Touch, was awarded a $500,000 contract by the Public Hospitals Authority to clean the Critical Care Block (CCB) of Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH). Smith chaired the PHA at the time.

It was alleged that between April 2016 and April 2017, in respect of his duties as a public officer, Smith demanded and obtained $5,000 a month from Barbara Hanna, knowing that he was not lawfully authorised to do so.

Mr Smith was also alleged to have attempted to extort another $5,000 from Mrs Hanna in May 2017.

However, in a February 1 ruling, the chief magistrate noted that there was not “one scintilla of evidence” to suggest that Mrs Hanna met with Smith prior to December of 2015, and further charged that the Crown’s effort at trying to establish that the two met in 2015 “casts further serious doubt on whether the conversation ever took place.”

She ultimately acquitted Smith of all 15 criminal charges after finding fault with numerous “inconsistencies” and “discrepancies” in the Crown’s case, which she further said was “undermined” by its own witnesses.

The government appealed the chief magistrate’s decision, asserting that the judge took “extraneous matters into consideration” in her decision and that her conclusion was “unreasonable or could not be supported having regard to the evidence.”

The COA ruling read: “The magistrate has the same right as the jury to acquit the accused at the close of the prosecution’s case, if she cannot accept the evidence either because it is conflicting, or ‘discredted by cross-examination that no reasonable tribunal can safely convict on it’.

“She is in no less a position than a jury who having listened to the prosecution’s case, indicates to the judge at the close of the prosecution’s case that they wish to return a verdict of ‘not guilty’.

“In the premises, we would dismiss this appeal as it has not been shown that the Chief Magistrate has been so clearly wrong that we should interfere with her decision to discharge the respondent.”

The Office of the Attorney General will be filing for leave to appeal the ruling before the Privy Council, according to Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Neil Braithwaite.