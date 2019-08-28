Govt’S Appeal Of Frank Smith Acquittal Dismissed

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
THE Court of Appeal has dismissed the government’s appeal of former PLP Senator Frank Smith’s acquittal of 15 bribery and extortion related charges.
In a written ruling, the appellate judges stated there was some merit to the government’s complaint about procedural missteps that may have been made by Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, but noted they did not impact the result of the case to any significant degree.
The court cited an “abundance of examples of doubtful testimony” from the crown’s lead witness and virtual complainant Barbara Hanna.
Mr Smith was arraigned before the chief magistrate in July 2017.
According to the evidence led at trial, in March of 2016, Barbara Hanna’s cleaning company, Magic Touch, was awarded a $500,000 contract by the Public Hospitals Authority to clean the Critical Care Block (CCB) of Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH). Smith chaired the PHA at the time.
It was alleged that between April 2016 and April 2017, in respect of his duties as a public officer, Smith demanded and obtained $5,000 a month from Barbara Hanna, knowing that he was not lawfully authorised to do so.
Mr Smith was also alleged to have attempted to extort another $5,000 from Mrs Hanna in May 2017.
However, in a February 1 ruling, the chief magistrate noted that there was not “one scintilla of evidence” to suggest that Mrs Hanna met with Smith prior to December of 2015, and further charged that the Crown’s effort at trying to establish that the two met in 2015 “casts further serious doubt on whether the conversation ever took place.”
She ultimately acquitted Smith of all 15 criminal charges after finding fault with numerous “inconsistencies” and “discrepancies” in the Crown’s case, which she further said was “undermined” by its own witnesses.
The government appealed the chief magistrate’s decision, asserting that the judge took “extraneous matters into consideration” in her decision and that her conclusion was “unreasonable or could not be supported having regard to the evidence.”
The COA ruling read: “The magistrate has the same right as the jury to acquit the accused at the close of the prosecution’s case, if she cannot accept the evidence either because it is conflicting, or ‘discredted by cross-examination that no reasonable tribunal can safely convict on it’.
“She is in no less a position than a jury who having listened to the prosecution’s case, indicates to the judge at the close of the prosecution’s case that they wish to return a verdict of ‘not guilty’.
“In the premises, we would dismiss this appeal as it has not been shown that the Chief Magistrate has been so clearly wrong that we should interfere with her decision to discharge the respondent.”
The Office of the Attorney General will be filing for leave to appeal the ruling before the Privy Council, according to Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Neil Braithwaite.
Comments
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 50 minutes ago
God's justice will always prevail.
Sickened 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
That's right. Frank will have his day, even if it's at the pearly gates.
TalRussell 5 hours, 28 minutes ago
Does begin restore populaces confidence when comrade High Court Justices, will 'call out' the crown's trifling the 'coaching of a crown witness,' yes, no .... Too damn bad when a minister appears more'hands on' over 'his' granting of a 'no bid; maintenance contract, than colony's junior doctors ..... Is this one step closer to populaces at-large witnessing royal intervention by colony's Queen ..... The Imperialists red shirts governing donkeys, must be unsaddled at some point ....
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
Mr; Knight QC said "The Bahamas should take heed the Countries judicial system if not stemmed will make the justice system of the Bahamas a laughing matter"
Should they the FNM government. Sand and Dames go to the privy council they will make themselves look even worse than they do right now. What a crying shame they all are.
They are frightening for sure,
mandela 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
The magistrate court has ruled, the court of appeal has ruled, now going to the privy council why, why waste more money that taxpayers don't have, this wasted money can be used for something useful, school uniforms for underprivileged children, etc. WHY?
Sickened 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Agree. They need to lick their wounds and move on. Plenty more PLP's to go after.
TalRussell 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
Ma Comrade, a must pretense governing politicians keep pretending tis worthy case be taken up by Privy Council of Judges - not spend PopulacesPurse's monies fight take up top court, will become opposition's main general election issue, yes, no ... Has remember not only is Carl Wilshire not an elected MP but IS a political appoint by the current prime minister ....
DDK 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
This was a waste of The People's money from get go. The case was too poorly presented to expect any other outcome. The amount of unprosecuted bribery, corruption and extortion in these Bahamas could fill one of our larger islands!
TalRussell 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
The justice system best serves special interests comrade Imperialists red shirts elected, when colony's justice reverts back 'plantation owners' justice in the seventeenth century, yes, no .... The 'fully colonialists' Bay Street Boys, despite having no constitution contend to with, are no match Imperialists red elected of today ....
birdiestrachan 3 hours ago
Poorly Presented.? they had no case it appears to have been a set up. A thirst for blood.
Sickened 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
No case? All this time I thought you were Bahamian. You from tim-buck-2 huh?
