How Advertising Can Help Your Business

The Art of Graphix

by Deidre M. Bastian

Businesses use advertising to accomplish varied goals. Besides advertising products in traditional venues such as newspapers and general interest magazines, businesses advertise in media that reach specific markets. It can be anything from your shop sign or a website, to an advertisement in a trade magazine or a 30-second radio slot.

When a business introduces a new product, advertising provides a means to make a large market aware of the product. Ads often focus on the product's solution to a common problem, such as a new cell phone's touted ability to solve a "malfunctioning" problem. In a very visual example, ads for an anti-frizz hair treatment can show "before and after" photographs to illustrate the product's effectiveness. Even though advertisements can sometimes be very expensive, it's many benefits outweights any concept that delays its progression. Advertising can:

• Provide basic information such as your contact details and website address

• Increase sales by telling potential customers about your product or service

• Tell customers about changes to your service, new product launches and improvements

• Increase your short-term sales with a specific one-off message - informing people of a special offer or a particular benefit of your product

• Prompt specific action - perhaps getting customers to visit your premises or website, or use a discount voucher by a specified time

• Remind existing customers about your business

• Change people's attitudes and perceptions of your business

• Help to create or develop a distinctive brand for your business to help you stand out from your competitors

• Make your business first choice for customers, ahead of your competitors

• Generate awareness of your business

• Develop a particular market niche or position

• Recruit staff - a recruitment advertisement should also be a chance to promote your business - this also helps to position your business as active and expanding.

Basically, whether your target audience is local or regional, national or international, or a mixture it can benefit, particularly if it is looking to expand into new territories. Advertising is an essential mix because it is really the only medium you can control. You have a duty to ensure that your advertising is legal and truthful so as not to be perceived as leading false advertisement.

Ultimately, advertising creates awareness; it is the force that drives a great deal of transformation for your business. When you are using advertising, you automatically create more awareness for "everything" about your business. This is very important: Unfortunately most businesses invest a great deal of time and funds towards powerful and eloquent advertisements but because it is targeted at the "wrong audience", it yields no real profit. Remember whenever you match a very personal message to a very select audience your ROI will be greater. Target, analyse then execute before throwing out your lines throughout the market if you want the right fish to bite. I guarantee you won't be sorry. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game!

NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Ms. Deidre M. Bastian is a professionally trained Graphic Designer/ Marketing Coordinator and Certified Life Coach with qualifications of M.Sc., B.Sc., A.Sc., She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of The Bahamas, Nova Southeastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.