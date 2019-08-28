Pair Accused Of $2,000 Fraud

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

AN immigration officer and an air-conditioner technician were charged yesterday with defrauding another man of $2,000.

Edwin Morley, 31, and Clive Schroeter stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt on one count each of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud concerning an alleged March 15 incident.

It is alleged that on the date in question, the pair both conspired to commit fraud, then subsequently fraudulently obtained $2,000 from Jamal Forbes.

Both men denied the allegations. The matter was adjourned for trial and the pair were remanded into custody in the interim. They have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Morley was due to be arraigned on a third offence yesterday, however he wasn’t due to certain issues with the charge. The matter is adjourned to Monday for a status hearing on that charge.