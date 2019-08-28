Police Inaction

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Can somebody please tell me how I can get a copy of a statement I made to the police on 11th July 2019?

While I was shopping at Super Value, Winton on 9th July 2019 someone broke into my car and stole my disabled sticker and registration sticker.

I made a report to Wulff Road police station on 11th July 2019 and was told to contact them in a week’s time.

I have been calling them constantly for the last six weeks and cannot get a copy of the statement.

Without the statement the Road Traffic Department will not issue me with a new registration sticker and I am being forced to drive without it. If someone can please advise me how I can get Wulff Road police station to issue me with a copy of the statement I would appreciate it greatly.

DAVID KANEEN

Nassau,

August 25, 2019.