Tapping Into Youth Innovation

Bahamas First General Insurance Company joined with STEMboard to present Hack IT 2019 - a five-day summer camp providing hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics instruction to private and public school students in grades 9-12 at no cost.

Students focused on electrical engineering and computer science and applied their knowledge to an issue of social impact within The Bahamas. Ultimately, student teams competed for funding to go toward making their project a reality.

"We are honoured to continue to highlight the ingenuity of Bahamian youth," said Aisha Bowe, Bahamian-American aerospace engineer and Founder of STEMBoard.

"With a focus on providing the fundamentals of technology and entrepreneurship, our students create innovative projects that showcase the genius that lies within the Bahamas. We are extremely grateful for the support and engagement of our sponsors and partners."

Leah R Davis, Group Marketing & Communications Manager, Bahamas First said: "We are committed to both giving back to our community and in particular promoting the advancement of STEM education and opportunities in The Bahamas. It was a privilege to partner with the STEMBoard team to provide this potentially life changing opportunity to Bahamians students."