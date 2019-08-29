100 Migrants Repatriated

MORE than 100 Haitian migrants were repatriated to Port-au-Prince yesterday under a deportation order.

A press release from the Department of Immigration said a joint team of law enforcement officers departed Lynden Pindling International Airport at 7.30am Wednesday en-route to Haiti with 112 Haitian nationals onboard a Bahamasair flight.

This group included 93 males and 19 females. The exercise was led by immigration officer Andrew Gittens and his team along with officers of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.