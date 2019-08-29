2019 Bahamas Hurricane Shelters List

NEW PROVIDENCE
EASTERN DISTRICT
- Canon Neil E Roach Hall, Holy Cross Anglican Church Highbury Park
- Fox Hill Community Centre Fox Hill Road
- New Dimensions Ministries Joe Farrington Road
- Pilgrim Baptist Temple St James Road
- Anglican Church of the Epiphany Prince Charles Drive
- Salvation Army Mackey Street
SOUTHWESTERN DISTRICT
- Agape Full Gospel Baptist Church Kennedy Subdivision
- All Saints Community Centre, All Saints Anglican Parish Joan’s Heights
- Berea Seventh Day Adventist Church Blue Hill Road
- Good News Seventh Day Adventist Church Flamingo Gardens
- Love Worth Finding Ministries Golden Isles Road
- New Bethlehem Baptist Church Independence Drive
- Remnant Tabernacle of Praise Carmichael Road
- Southwest Cathedral Church of God Carmichael Road
CENTRAL DISTRICT
- Calvary Baptist Church (Haitian) West Avenue
- Centreville Seventh Day Adventist Church 5th Terrace
- Church of God of Prophecy East Street
- Ebenezer Mission Baptist Evangelistic Church St Charles Vincent Street
- Grant’s Town Seventh Day Adventist Church Wellington Street
- Rev Dr O A Pratt Educational Building,
St John’s Native Baptist Church Meeting Street
- Samuel & Cornella Williams Community Centre,
Salvation Army Meadow Street
WESTERN DISTRICT
- Bahamas Cooperative Public Officers Union Farrington Road
- Hillview Seventh Day Adventist Church Tonique Williams Darling Highway
- Mount Moriah Baptist Church Farrington Road
- New Providence Community Centre Blake Road
- St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Western Road
NEW PROVIDENCE EMERGENCY SPECIAL USE SHELTERS
EASTERN DISTRICT
- Epworth Hall, Ebenezer Methodist Church
(For use by homeless and people with physical disabilities) Shirley Street
- Church of God Convention Centre
(For use by Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre) Joe Farrington Road
WESTERN DISTRICT
- Sir Kendal G L Isaacs Gymnasium
(For use by Princess Margaret Hospital) Mychal Thompson Blvd
FAMILY ISLANDS
North Abaco
Amy Roberts Primary School Green Turtle Cay
Faith Walk Church of God (Community Centre) Cooper’s Town
Fox Town Primary (Pre-School) Fox Town
Grand Cay All Age (Pre-School) Grand Cay
Grand Cay All Age (Middle School) Grand Cay
Central Abaco
Central Abaco Primary School Dundas Town
Abaco Central High School Murphy Town
Man-O-War Public Primary School Man-O-War Cay
Guana Cay All Age School Guana Cay
Hope Town Primary School Hope Town
South Abaco
Soul Seeking Ministries Moore’s Island
Moore’s Island All Age School Moore’s Island
Sandy Point Community Centre Earnest Dean Highway
Crossing Rocks Primary School Crossing Rocks
Assemblies of God Church Cherokee Rocks
Acklins
Community Centre Spring Point
Chester’s Bay Centre Chester’s Bay
Command Centre (Spring Point Police Station) Spring Point
Joshua Kingdom Ministries Pine Field
North Andros
Clara E. Evans Primary School Nicholl’s Town
Command Centre (Police Station) Nicholl’s Town
First Baptist Church San Andros
B. A. Newton Primary Red Bays
Church of God of Prophecy North Mastic Point
BARTAD Building B. A. R. C. Community
Central Andros
St. Bartholomew Behring Point
Church Of God Cargill Creek
Pentecostal Church Bowen Sound
Catholic Church Fresh Creek
Miracle Revival Calabash Bay
Mt. Sinai Baptist Calabash Bay
Mt. Ethel Baptist Love Hill
Highway Pentecostal Blanket Sound
Love At First Sight Stafford Creek
South Andros
South Andros Senior Home Kemp’s Bay
Cleola McKenzie Preschool Long Bay Cays
Rev. Euthal Rodgers Primary Deep Creek
St. Paul Baptist Church Black Point
Friendship Baptist Church The Bluff
Mangrove Cay Andros
Burnt Rock Primary School Burnt Rock
Mangrove Cay High School Swain’s
St. Peter’s Baptist Church Little Harbour
Berry Islands
Church of God of Prophecy Bullocks Islands, Bullocks Harbour
Bimini and Cat Cay
Gateway Gymnasium Kings Hwy, Bailey Town
Transformation Diaspora Church Queen’s Hwy, Bailey Town
Former Gov’t Clinic King’s Hwy, Alice Town
B.U.B. Hall Queen’s Hwy, Alice Town
Bimini Big Game King’s Hwy, Alice Town
Cat Island
St. Mark’s Baptist Church Port Howe
Zion Baptist Church McQueen’s
Zion Baptist Church Cheer Road
Mt. Sinai New Bight
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church New Bight
Lovely Zion Baptist Church The Bluff
St. Andrew’s Anglican Arthur’s Town
Sea View Seventh-Day Adventist Wilson Bay
Crooked Island/Long Cay
Ezekiel Thompson Hall Cabbage Hill, Crooked Island
Church of God of Prophecy Cripple Hill, Crooked Island
Don Leadon’s Residence Albert Town, Long Cay
All Saints Anglican Church/Priest Residence Church Grove, Crooked Island
Command Centre Administrator Residence
North Eleuthera
The Haitian People Church The Bluff
Charles Wesley Methodist Church Lower Bogue
Mission Church of God Upper Bogue
The Current Community Center The Current
Zion Methodist Church Current Islanda
Lighthouse Church of God Harbour Island
New Alliance Church of God Harbour Island
Harbour Island
Public Library Harbour Island
Central Eleuthera
Salvation Army Palmetto Point
Church of the Nazarene Palmetto Point
Emily G. Petty Primary School Governor’s Harbour
Camp Symonette James Cistern, Gregory Town
George E. Johnson Memorial Hatchet Bay
South Eleuthera
Church of God of Prophecy Tarpum Bay
Rock Sound Primary School Rock Sound
Green Castle Primary School Green Castle
Wemyss Bight Primary School Wemyss Bight
Deep Creek Primary School Deep Creek
St. Mary the Virgin Church Bannerman Town
Exuma and Cays
St. Mary’s Anglican Church Williams Town
St. Peter’s Union Baptist Church Forbes Hill
St. Theresa’s Catholic Church George Town
St. Andrew’s Community Centre George Town
Exuma Resource Centre Hooper’s Bay
Mt. Olive Union Baptist Church Hartswell
Bethel Union Baptist Church Ramsey
Mt. Herman Union Baptist Church Mt. Thompson
Palestine Union Baptist Church The Forest
Ebenezer Baptist Church Farmer’s Hill
St. Margaret’s Anglican Church Harts/Steventon
Calvary Mission Baptist Church Rolleville
Mt. Sinai Union Baptist Church Stuart Manor
Ebenezer Union Baptist Church Barraterre
St. Luke’s Baptist Church / Airport Terminal Building Black Point
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Staniel Cay
St. Mary’s Baptist Church Farmer’s Cay
Grand Bahama
Foster B. Pestaina Centre Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King
(Special Needs Shelter) East Atlantic Drive and Pioneers Way First Baptist Church Hall Columbus Drive and Nansen Avenue
Central Church of God Hall Coral Road
Maurice Moore Primary School Sandcombe Drive
Church of God of Prophecy Sea Grape, Eight Mile Rock
Freeport Seventh-Day Adventist Church Gambier and Beach Way Drive
Cancer Association West Atlantic
Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church Torcross Road
Mt. Zion Baptist Church Martin Town
Inagua
St. Philips Community Center Smith Street, Matthew Town
Zion Baptist Community Center Albert Street, Matthew Town New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Kortwright and Russell Street
Long Island
Community Centre Clarence Town
Holy Family Anglican Church Mortimer’s
Assemblies of God Salt Pond
Holy Cross Anglican Church Hamilton’s
Salem Baptist Church Miller’s
Seymour’s Gospel Chapel Seymour’s
St. John’s Anglican Church Buckley’s
Highway Church of God Doctor’s Creek
Mayaguana
Berea Mission Church
Bahamas Evangelic Church Association Pirates Hill
St. James Native Baptist Church Abraham’s Bay
St. John’s Particular Church of Native Baptist Churches Abraham’s Bay
Ragged Island
Holy Innocents Anglican Church Ragged Island
San Salvador
Fellowship In Christ Church Cockburn Town
Rum Cay
Gerace Research Centre United Estates
