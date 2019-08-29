2019 Bahamas Hurricane Shelters List

NEW PROVIDENCE

EASTERN DISTRICT

Canon Neil E Roach Hall, Holy Cross Anglican Church Highbury Park Fox Hill Community Centre Fox Hill Road New Dimensions Ministries Joe Farrington Road Pilgrim Baptist Temple St James Road Anglican Church of the Epiphany Prince Charles Drive Salvation Army Mackey Street

SOUTHWESTERN DISTRICT

Agape Full Gospel Baptist Church Kennedy Subdivision All Saints Community Centre, All Saints Anglican Parish Joan’s Heights Berea Seventh Day Adventist Church Blue Hill Road Good News Seventh Day Adventist Church Flamingo Gardens Love Worth Finding Ministries Golden Isles Road New Bethlehem Baptist Church Independence Drive Remnant Tabernacle of Praise Carmichael Road Southwest Cathedral Church of God Carmichael Road

CENTRAL DISTRICT

Calvary Baptist Church (Haitian) West Avenue Centreville Seventh Day Adventist Church 5th Terrace Church of God of Prophecy East Street Ebenezer Mission Baptist Evangelistic Church St Charles Vincent Street Grant’s Town Seventh Day Adventist Church Wellington Street Rev Dr O A Pratt Educational Building,

St John’s Native Baptist Church Meeting Street

Samuel & Cornella Williams Community Centre,

Salvation Army Meadow Street

WESTERN DISTRICT

Bahamas Cooperative Public Officers Union Farrington Road Hillview Seventh Day Adventist Church Tonique Williams Darling Highway Mount Moriah Baptist Church Farrington Road New Providence Community Centre Blake Road St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Western Road

NEW PROVIDENCE EMERGENCY SPECIAL USE SHELTERS

EASTERN DISTRICT

Epworth Hall, Ebenezer Methodist Church

(For use by homeless and people with physical disabilities) Shirley Street

Church of God Convention Centre

(For use by Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre) Joe Farrington Road

WESTERN DISTRICT

Sir Kendal G L Isaacs Gymnasium

(For use by Princess Margaret Hospital) Mychal Thompson Blvd

FAMILY ISLANDS

North Abaco

Amy Roberts Primary School Green Turtle Cay

Faith Walk Church of God (Community Centre) Cooper’s Town

Fox Town Primary (Pre-School) Fox Town

Grand Cay All Age (Pre-School) Grand Cay

Grand Cay All Age (Middle School) Grand Cay

Central Abaco

Central Abaco Primary School Dundas Town

Abaco Central High School Murphy Town

Man-O-War Public Primary School Man-O-War Cay

Guana Cay All Age School Guana Cay

Hope Town Primary School Hope Town

South Abaco

Soul Seeking Ministries Moore’s Island

Moore’s Island All Age School Moore’s Island

Sandy Point Community Centre Earnest Dean Highway

Crossing Rocks Primary School Crossing Rocks

Assemblies of God Church Cherokee Rocks

Acklins

Community Centre Spring Point

Chester’s Bay Centre Chester’s Bay

Command Centre (Spring Point Police Station) Spring Point

Joshua Kingdom Ministries Pine Field

North Andros

Clara E. Evans Primary School Nicholl’s Town

Command Centre (Police Station) Nicholl’s Town

First Baptist Church San Andros

B. A. Newton Primary Red Bays

Church of God of Prophecy North Mastic Point

BARTAD Building B. A. R. C. Community

Central Andros

St. Bartholomew Behring Point

Church Of God Cargill Creek

Pentecostal Church Bowen Sound

Catholic Church Fresh Creek

Miracle Revival Calabash Bay

Mt. Sinai Baptist Calabash Bay

Mt. Ethel Baptist Love Hill

Highway Pentecostal Blanket Sound

Love At First Sight Stafford Creek

South Andros

South Andros Senior Home Kemp’s Bay

Cleola McKenzie Preschool Long Bay Cays

Rev. Euthal Rodgers Primary Deep Creek

St. Paul Baptist Church Black Point

Friendship Baptist Church The Bluff

Mangrove Cay Andros

Burnt Rock Primary School Burnt Rock

Mangrove Cay High School Swain’s

St. Peter’s Baptist Church Little Harbour

Berry Islands

Church of God of Prophecy Bullocks Islands, Bullocks Harbour

Bimini and Cat Cay

Gateway Gymnasium Kings Hwy, Bailey Town

Transformation Diaspora Church Queen’s Hwy, Bailey Town

Former Gov’t Clinic King’s Hwy, Alice Town

B.U.B. Hall Queen’s Hwy, Alice Town

Bimini Big Game King’s Hwy, Alice Town

Cat Island

St. Mark’s Baptist Church Port Howe

Zion Baptist Church McQueen’s

Zion Baptist Church Cheer Road

Mt. Sinai New Bight

Holy Redeemer Catholic Church New Bight

Lovely Zion Baptist Church The Bluff

St. Andrew’s Anglican Arthur’s Town

Sea View Seventh-Day Adventist Wilson Bay

Crooked Island/Long Cay

Ezekiel Thompson Hall Cabbage Hill, Crooked Island

Church of God of Prophecy Cripple Hill, Crooked Island

Don Leadon’s Residence Albert Town, Long Cay

All Saints Anglican Church/Priest Residence Church Grove, Crooked Island

Command Centre Administrator Residence

North Eleuthera

The Haitian People Church The Bluff

Charles Wesley Methodist Church Lower Bogue

Mission Church of God Upper Bogue

The Current Community Center The Current

Zion Methodist Church Current Islanda

Lighthouse Church of God Harbour Island

New Alliance Church of God Harbour Island

Harbour Island

Public Library Harbour Island

Central Eleuthera

Salvation Army Palmetto Point

Church of the Nazarene Palmetto Point

Emily G. Petty Primary School Governor’s Harbour

Camp Symonette James Cistern, Gregory Town

George E. Johnson Memorial Hatchet Bay

South Eleuthera

Church of God of Prophecy Tarpum Bay

Rock Sound Primary School Rock Sound

Green Castle Primary School Green Castle

Wemyss Bight Primary School Wemyss Bight

Deep Creek Primary School Deep Creek

St. Mary the Virgin Church Bannerman Town

Exuma and Cays

St. Mary’s Anglican Church Williams Town

St. Peter’s Union Baptist Church Forbes Hill

St. Theresa’s Catholic Church George Town

St. Andrew’s Community Centre George Town

Exuma Resource Centre Hooper’s Bay

Mt. Olive Union Baptist Church Hartswell

Bethel Union Baptist Church Ramsey

Mt. Herman Union Baptist Church Mt. Thompson

Palestine Union Baptist Church The Forest

Ebenezer Baptist Church Farmer’s Hill

St. Margaret’s Anglican Church Harts/Steventon

Calvary Mission Baptist Church Rolleville

Mt. Sinai Union Baptist Church Stuart Manor

Ebenezer Union Baptist Church Barraterre

St. Luke’s Baptist Church / Airport Terminal Building Black Point

Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Staniel Cay

St. Mary’s Baptist Church Farmer’s Cay

Grand Bahama

Foster B. Pestaina Centre Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King

(Special Needs Shelter) East Atlantic Drive and Pioneers Way First Baptist Church Hall Columbus Drive and Nansen Avenue

Central Church of God Hall Coral Road

Maurice Moore Primary School Sandcombe Drive

Church of God of Prophecy Sea Grape, Eight Mile Rock

Freeport Seventh-Day Adventist Church Gambier and Beach Way Drive

Cancer Association West Atlantic

Shiloh Seventh-Day Adventist Church Torcross Road

Mt. Zion Baptist Church Martin Town

Inagua

St. Philips Community Center Smith Street, Matthew Town

Zion Baptist Community Center Albert Street, Matthew Town New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Kortwright and Russell Street

Long Island

Community Centre Clarence Town

Holy Family Anglican Church Mortimer’s

Assemblies of God Salt Pond

Holy Cross Anglican Church Hamilton’s

Salem Baptist Church Miller’s

Seymour’s Gospel Chapel Seymour’s

St. John’s Anglican Church Buckley’s

Highway Church of God Doctor’s Creek

Mayaguana

Berea Mission Church

Bahamas Evangelic Church Association Pirates Hill

St. James Native Baptist Church Abraham’s Bay

St. John’s Particular Church of Native Baptist Churches Abraham’s Bay

Ragged Island

Holy Innocents Anglican Church Ragged Island

San Salvador

Fellowship In Christ Church Cockburn Town

Rum Cay

Gerace Research Centre United Estates