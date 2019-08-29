'Bpl Takes Precedence Over Union Demands'

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FINANCE Minister Peter Turnquest suggested yesterday that matters related to Bahamas Power and Light's generation reliability will take precedence when other issues including those of incensed unions are considered.

The deputy prime minister told reporters yesterday that any discussions taking place with labour unions are "moot" while officials try to fix issues with the power provider.

He was asked to respond to unions' criticism of government that despite long standing labour issues, there is now a commitment to seek additional financial support for BPL.

His previous declaration that no financial resources would be spared to fix BPL infuriated unions and could prove to be the impetus for more union unrest in the coming weeks.

"I don't want to get to far into that kind of comment," Mr Turnquest said yesterday on the sidelines of a Financial Intelligence Unit forum at Poinciana House.

"I think everybody would understand that if we did not have reliable, clean, consistent power, the discussions we (are) having with the union is moot because that is the foundation.

"If we don't have the basic infrastructure in place, how can we talk about productivity? How can we talk about contribution? How can we talk about generating the tax dollars that are needed in order to satisfy some of these union demands?

"So this is not a either or, this is a matter of trying to address all of the challenges that are before us. Making as sensible or as practical decision as we can to ensure that we do not cripple our system and that we provide the resources where they are most needed is priority to ensure that the overall economy and the overall way of life is one that benefits all Bahamians."

He said this does not mean that Bahamians are not deserving of compensation or benefits. However given limiting circumstances Mr Turnquest said the government must be careful with how it handles financial resources.

The East Grand Bahama MP had been asked to comment on a list of demands by the Bahamas Doctors Union.

Earlier this week, The Tribune obtained a document, which detailed the demands of doctors sent to the government. These included a choice of either real property tax exemptions, Crown land for the construction of an office, duty-free exemptions on car imports or the construction of a paid parking lot at Princess Margaret Hospital with the proceeds to be split between the government and the Bahamas Doctors Union. The union also has other requests it wants the government to meet, including back holiday pay and the elimination of one year contracts.

"You know there is only so much revenue that we generate," Mr Turnquest said. "That goes to pay all of the cost to provide service to the Bahamian people and so while we all certainly deserve whatever compensation or benefits that we believe we should have and in a first world where we should have and deserve, the unfortunate factor is that we have limiting circumstances.

"Certainly we do not want to go back to a situation where we are borrowing head over heels uncontrollably with uncontrollable spending to the extent that we put ourselves back in a precarious financial position that we've worked so hard to try to overcome, so you know we have an obligation to the Bahamian people to protect the gains that we have made to continue to be wise and prudent in our commitments and in our fiscal projections and so we are going to continue to do that.

"Again the negotiations continue in good faith and we certainly hope that will be the case moving forward with both parties."

While government has made a commitment to give BPL additional funding, Mr Turnquest said Cabinet remained concerned about the utility provider.

Mr Turnquest said although businesses have continued to complain about the negative impact BPL has had on their operations, fortunately tourism and the financial services sector continues to drive the economy.

This comes as BPL has continued load shedding and will most likely miss its target to repair two key generating assets.

The company is bringing in an outside specialist to repair the equipment, but said last night his arrival had been delayed.

BPL said it ran into new issues with both of its down units at the Blue Hills Power Station, which represents 44 megawatts of unavailable power.

Original targets of August 31 and September 6 for both units to be back on stream will be reassessed once the incoming expert has been able to examine the units.

