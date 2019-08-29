Grand Bahamians Get Ready For Hurricane

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahamians are not taking any chances and have started heading to grocery and hardware stores to purchase water and necessary hurricane supplies as Dorian approaches.

Although the projected path of Hurricane Dorian has shifted north of the Bahamas, and is still far away from the country, residents here are not waiting for the last minute to get ready. In Freeport, there has been an increase in shoppers at grocery stores, particularly at Cost Right, and at the Dolly Madison Home Centre and Ace Hardware Store.



For his part, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said officials hope Dorian will pass Grand Bahama without leaving major damage in its wake.

“We have had several experiences now with major storms and even here in New Providence you’ve had your challenges,” the East Grand Bahama MP said. “Grand Bahama has been habitual victims of storms for the last many years and we see what the lingering effect of damage can be to an economy and to people. So certainly we pray that this storm will continue to go north the track has jogged a bit north hopefully that trend will continue and we miss any significant damage from this event.”

He said in any event, the government has contingencies in place to address what challenges may come.

Yesterday around 1pm residents were seen at Cost Right leaving with shopping carts filled with water and other items such as canned goods, rechargeable fans, and other supplies for the storm.

Trevor Edgecombe, store manager, told The Tribune that the store has been busy with shoppers since the news about Hurricane Dorian broke.



“We are seeing more people come into store; a lot of people are taking this (news) serious and are preparing; they are not waiting for the last minute,” he said.

According to Mr Edgecombe, items he did not expect would sell are now moving off the shelves.

Mr Edgecombe noted that water is always the most shopped for item by shoppers.

“We are well prepared and have a lot of water in stock here at the store, and at another warehouse, so we are ready,” he said.



Mr Edgecombe said customers began coming into store during their lunch break around noon, but he expected things would pick up significantly around 5pm when people get off from work.

“Right now, a lot of people are taking their lunch break to come out to shop, and we trying to get them out as quickly as possible and so we have all our registers open,” he said.



Paul Brown was among the many shoppers at Cost Right purchasing supplies. He believes that it is best to be prepared.

“My wife gave me orders to get some canned items, and to fill up the water (bottles), and the gas tank, so I will take care of that. It (the storm) is coming this way, but still early. But I guess it is best to be prepared,” he said.

James Rolle, general manager at Dolly Madison Home Centre and Ace Hardware Store, said his store was buzzing with customers in preparation of the storm.

“Right now, we are seeing an increase in customers coming to shop for hurricane supplies,” he told The Tribune.



Mr Rolle noted that they have done some preparations at the store to facilitate the ease of shopping for customers purchasing hurricane supplies.

“We put our hurricane preparedness action plan in place. We actually started from Monday with preliminary preparations, and what we have done is put in place a ‘hurricane aisle’ where we mobilise most of the things that customers would need in preparing for the storm. Instead of walking all through the store for different items they can go in one area and get things like batteries, search lights, and canisters for fuel etc,” he said.

He said the store also has battery-operated fans, as well as rechargeable fans, and smaller fans that work with USBs.

Mr Rolle believes that residents on Grand Bahama are a lot more responsive now in terms of storm preparations.



“We are used to most of the time when we are threatened by these types of weather to actually wait until there is no escape. But, I am seeing right now an increase in shopping by Bahamians consumers, so it is a good sign that people are taking these warnings seriously, and responding appropriately, he said.

Grand Bahama has been hit by many major hurricanes in the pasts - the latest was Hurricane Matthew in October 2016, which left the island devastated.