Haitians Rescued After Freighter Runs Aground

EIGHT Haitian nationals were rescued during a combined effort by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and OPBAT yesterday morning after their vessel ran aground in the southern Bahamas.

The 57-ft wooden cargo freighter ‘SHAMU TOO’ was en route to Haiti when the vessel experienced mechanical failure. As a result, it ran aground Hogstyle Reef with the men onboard.

None of the occupants were injured during the ordeal, and they received food supply by an OPBAT helicopter. HMBS Durward Knowles under the command of Lieutenant Commander Omarv Saunders assisted with the rescue operation.

The men were taken onboard the RBDF craft and are being brought to the capital.