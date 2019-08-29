Jones And Sun Quiet The Storm 89-70

SEATTLE (AP) -- Jonquel Jones scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Seattle Storm 89-70 on Tuesday night.

She also had three blocked shots in 20 minutes and 17 seconds on the court.

Alyssa Thomas had 22 points and 11 rebounds for her seventh double-double and Courtney Williams scored 17 points for the Sun.

Connecticut (21-9) is a game behind first-place Washington.

The top two seeds get a bye to the semi-finals, and the third and fourth seeds receive a bye to the second round.

Seattle (15-15) has clinched a spot in the playoffs for a chance to repeat as champion.

Connecticut is 7-8 on the road this season.

Thomas scored 20-plus points for the sixth time this season, moving within 17 points of reaching 2,000 for her career.

Shekinna Stricklen sank a 3-pointer to move into a tie with Penny Taylor for 20th on the WNBA 3-pointers made list. Connecticut shot 53 per cent and outrebounded Seattle 43-30 to sweep the season series. Jewell Loyd scored 18 points for Seattle, which has lost four of five. Crystal Langhorne added 12 points.

The Storm made 11 of 22 3-pointers.