Surprise Visit For Student Who Wrote To Prime Minister

MATTHEW Stuart, a Queen’s College eighth grader who wrote to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis asking for a surprise visit to his blind grandmother on her birthday, received a surprise of his own yesterday when the nation’s leader dropped in on the boy’s social studies class.

Dr Minnis decided to pay a personal visit to Matthew on the first day of school after receiving the letter from the 12-year-old earlier this year. Matthew looked on in shock as Dr Minnis announced the purpose of his visit and spoke to students.

In the letter Matthew, who is determined to become a cardiologist, wrote that he was inspired by the prime minister’s “outstanding biography.”

“God in his love and mercy has risen up strong leaders like you Mr Prime Minister whose vision is to give guidance to the Bahamian people and show how each individual can improve their circumstances,” wrote Matthew.

Dr Minnis told Matthew and his classmates that he was so moved by the boy’s letter and inspired by what he had read that he wanted to meet Matthew personally.

“Matthew, you are my hero,” said Dr Minnis. “You have inspired me to do even more [to improve the lives] for Bahamians, especially the young people of the Bahamas.”

During the visit, the prime minister also met Queen’s College Head Girl Daniella Macre and Head Boy Denereus Beneby, and stopped in at the primary school.