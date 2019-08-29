The Tribune

Readers have been commenting on the stories making the news this week on tribune242.com.

AFTER Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said the government had not given any detailed consideration to increasing the minimum wage, Sickened asked: “What about lowering the prime rate to help the economy grow? Four percent is WAY too high in these economic circumstances. Bahamians don't have savings so having a lower interest rate on deposits doesn't hurt so much as it will help.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has expressed deep unhappiness with the state of power generation in New Providence, calling it unacceptable.

That prompted this from The_Oracle: “A perfect example of politicians/politics being the creators of problems, never the solutions. Brave adding hot air when his party kicked the issue down the road as much as anyone else. BEC is one of many Bahamian legacy disasters.”

Tell_it_like_it_is said: “It is definitely true that both parties have only talked and nothing happened in the past. So the PLP and FNM seem to have no solutions!!! But truly this is the WORST IT'S EVER BEEN!! This power shortage is just ridiculous. I long for the days now in previous years when power used to go off maybe once or twice a week during load shedding. Instead of now, where it's mostly one or twice in A DAY!!!!”

To which Well_mudda_take_sic responded with: “And the worst is yet to come . . . soon we won't have a reliable supply of potable water!”

