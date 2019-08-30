Tributes After Judge's Death

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis expressed sadness over the death of retired Court of Appeal Justice Emanuel Osadebay, who died yesterday.

In a statement released yesterday, Mr Davis said, “I was saddened to learn of the passing of my good friend, colleague at the bar, former magistrate, former justice of the Supreme Court and former justice of appeal Emmanuel Osadebay, expert in labour law. The Bahamas has lost a giant in this adopted son.

“Emmanuel Osadebay excelled in all of those roles. He fell in love with and married the lovely Emily King and they produced three beautiful daughters, both of whom have excelled in their own rights. He came to us from Nigeria - the son of a chief - but he fit right into our community and the Bahamas was his home.

“He was involved in every aspect of the life of the Bahamas. He was an active member of the bar. He was a lecturer in law. He was active in the social and civic sphere. However, there is no doubt that his consistently stellar performance was his greatest contribution to the development of Bahamian jurisprudence.

“I worked with him on many occasions. I relied on him for advice. I will miss him.”