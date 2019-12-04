Govt Wants To Improve Security On Nib Cards

AFTER an arraignment of a Haitian man accused of applying for two Bahamian birth certificates with a fake National Insurance Board card, Public Service and National Insurance Minister Brensil Rolle said officials are looking at ways to improve the card’s security.

Mr Rolle told reporters outside of Cabinet yesterday that people being able to obtain a fraudulent NIB card is concerning.

He said: “We just came from a conference where one of the things that we looked at carefully is how we could improve, not only the security on the card, but to put more information and data on the card.”

On Monday, a Haitian man stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with applying for two Bahamian birth certificates with a fake NIB card.

The 36-year-old man of Gibbs Lane, denied the allegations.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Forbes consequently adjourned the matter to January 27 for trial. Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.