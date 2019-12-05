Rbc Unveils First 'Branch Of Future'

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has unveiled its first "digitally-enabled branch of the future" at Old Fort Bay.

The new branch incorporates the designs being implemented across RBC's personal and commercial banking network. This includes an interactive "Discovery Zone", where clients can get hands-on demonstrations of RBC's product offerings through its digital and mobile platforms.

Advisors can also meet with clients one-on-one in more comfortable, casual meeting spaces to help with more complex financial needs such as buying a home, purchasing a car, or planning for retirement.

"The design here is different from traditional branches," said LaSonya Missick, RBC's Bahamas managing director and head of personal banking. "This branch represents our banking experience reimagined. At this location we will provide multi-channel transactional service options through a fully digital banking experience. In other words, old and new come together here in Old Fort Bay."

The branch was officially opened by K Peter Turnquest, deputy prime minister, together with Ms Missick and other executives from RBC's Caribbean team.

In a speech to gathered clients and employees, Ms Missick said: "Making this branch a reality required a significant investment - an investment that created opportunities for businesses, the construction sector, importers and other service providers, contributing directly to the overall economy.

"We are here today because RBC is confident in the sustainable and impactful long-term growth of The Bahamas. Our decision to reimagine our bank and invest heavily in our infrastructure - digital and physical - is a sign of our commitment to the economic and financial growth of The Bahamas."

"Technology is transforming nearly every industry; banking is no exception," added Ms Missick. "It's fundamentally reshaping our businesses, our communities and our lives. I know our future success, as a company and as a society, will depend on how we prepare for - and engage with - this new digital age.

"Old Fort Bay bridges the gap between traditional banking services, personal client relationships and new digital channels. The result is a new branch model which sets the standard for modern banking in The Bahamas and across the Caribbean."