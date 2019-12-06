Investigation Ordered At Dept Of Corrections After Two Inmates Die

BAHAMAS Department of Correctional Services Commissioner Charles Murphy said officials are investigating a report of prisoners finding fine pieces of glass in their food.

Yesterday, a prisoner told The Tribune he found small pieces of glass broken up in the food the correctional facility provided him. He alerted guards and they took the plate of food away from him.

“I don’t eat their food anymore,” the prisoner told this newspaper via telephone. “I gone to the prison doctor, doctor told me this is a serious matter.”

Commissioner Murphy said he has heard the claims and is having the matter investigated.

He also confirmed that officials are awaiting autopsies of two inmates who died in the last week, one at the correctional facility and the other at the hospital. He said foul play is not suspected in their deaths.

“One inmate fell sick and was taken to the hospital and passed there,” he said. “The other died in his dorm.”

It is not the protocol of the correctional facility to alert the public when inmates die.