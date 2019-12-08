Man Dies After Crash On Tonique Williams Darling Highway

A man died after a two car collision on Tonique WIlliams Darling Highway early on Sunday.
According to reports, shortly before 3am, a white Honda Inspire hit the rear of a grey Honda Accord and both drivers lost control.
The man driving the Inspire was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver is listed in stable condition in hospital.
Traffic Division officers are investigating.
Comments
geostorm 8 hours, 41 minutes ago
Slow down! The island is only 21 by 7. Where are people going with all that speed.
ohdrap4 6 hours, 38 minutes ago
Where are they going at 3AM in the morning?
Maybe they were racing.
truetruebahamian 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
drinking and driving or drinking then driving... not good!
