Boy Shot As He Plays With Gun

A boy is in hospital after he was shot in the groin while playing around with a gun found inside a relative’s home, police said.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 2pm on Sunday when a juvenile male was visiting relatives at Romer Street, Fox Hill and another boy found a firearm inside the home.

“As they were playing with it, the firearm discharged a bullet, hitting one of the males in the groin,” police said. “He was transported to hospital and is detained in stable condition.”

Police did not release the ages of the two boys.

A 33-year-old male resident of the home was taken into custody in connection with this incident and the weapon was recovered, police said.

Meanwhile, shortly before 9pm on Sunday, a man was standing on the corner of Honeysuckle Street, Culmersville, when a small gray vehicle drove through the corner. Two armed men came from the vehicle and opened fire in his direction, before getting into the vehicle and speeding away.

The injured man was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.