Ministry Teams To Launch Bahamas Travel Awards

The Ministry of Tourism has partnered with the Caribbean Journal publication to launch The Bahamas Travel Awards.

The initiative aims to celebrate the persons, places, hotels and experiences that are vital to The Bahamas' visitor experience, with award categories ranging from destinations and hotels to restaurants, people-to-people programmes and the best bartenders and chefs.

“The ultimate goal of all those of us who work in the tourism and hospitality sector in The Bahamas is customer satisfaction. Validation of hard work is always appreciated. The Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is pleased to partner with Caribbean Journal to create the Bahamas Travel Awards — another opportunity to reward excellence in the destination's tourism industry,” said Joy Jibrilu, the Ministry of Tourism's director-general.

The award categories include Best restaurant of the year; Best taxi driver of the year; Best chef of the year; Best bartender of the year; Best marina of the year; Best airline of the year; Best beach bar of the year; Best experience of the year; Best people to people host/hostess of the year; Best fishing lodge of the year; Best cruise line of the year; Best all-inclusive resort of the year; Best boutique hotel of the year; Best luxury resort of the year; and Best destination of the year.

Persons are encouraged to vote online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bahamastravelawards by midday on December 20, 2019. The winners will be announced during the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association Marketplace on January 22, 2020.