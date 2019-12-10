Residents Queue Up For Nema Furniture

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS flocked to Grand Bahama’s NEMA warehouse yesterday for the distribution of furniture at the old Fenestration Glass facility on Queen’s Highway.

Vehicles, particularly trucks, were queued up for miles around 9am to load and transport items such as beds, chairs, dressers, and other furnishings, which were brought to the island for hurricane relief. RBDF and police officers were on hand, providing security, and to ensure order during the distribution process.

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest, and the Minister of State for Disaster, Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis, and Katherine Smith, Grand Bahama coordinator of NEMA, were in attendance.

Many residents in Freeport and East Grand Bahama were severely impacted by flooding during Hurricane Dorian.

Immediately after the storm, damaged furnishings were piled up along the roadside in many subdivisions in Freeport.

Individuals who lost their furnishings were asked to bring a photo ID and proof of their address.

Many residents were grateful for the assistance.

“I had no insurance and all my belongings and furniture were destroyed,” a woman who identified herself as Ms Forbes told The Tribune. “I was not working and did not know how I would able to buy furniture, especially with Christmas coming, I just thank the government for what they are doing to help us,” she said.