Rape Case Withdrawn

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

THE Crown has discontinued criminal proceedings against an American tourist previously accused of raping another visitor at a Paradise Island resort while vacationing with his wife two years ago.

Prosecutors issued a nolle prosequi yesterday to announce the abandonment of its case against Steve Resnick over claims he had had sex with an American woman against her will on June 11, 2017.

The nolle prosequi was presented to Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson.

At the time of the alleged incident, police had received reports that before 5am on the date in question, Resnick, of Newark, Delaware, allegedly assaulted a 27-year-old American woman in a hotel room at a resort on Paradise Island. Resnick was eventually taken into custody for questioning.

Resnick, who was on bail awaiting his trial for the last two years, is now a free man. He was represented by attorney Wayne Munroe, QC.