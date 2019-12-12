Vote Of Confidence In Pm Passed

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A VOTE of confidence motion in Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis passed the House of Assembly last night.

A division of the House was not taken to show who exactly supported Dr Minnis and who did not, although the opposition called for such a vote.

In bringing a no confidence motion, opposition leader Philip “Brave” Davis accused the prime minister of “knowingly, intentionally and deliberately” misleading the House by claiming Brent Symonette was not involved in discussions and negotiations over renting the Town Centre Mall to host the General Post Office when he was minister of immigration and financial services.

After he resigned as minister, Mr Symonette, a part owner of the mall, revealed Dr Minnis called him to discuss the government’s plans to rent the mall before the resolution was brought to Parliament, an admission that appeared to contradict the resolution that was passed.

Progressive Liberal Party MPs walked out of the chamber after standing in dissent to the resolution, angered that Mr Davis was not allowed by House Speaker Halson Moultrie to close the debate.

Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells had earlier amended Mr Davis’ no confidence motion with the consent of majority members, deleting its criticisms and replacing them with full praise of the prime minister.

In a show of unity, FNM parliamentarians congregated at Cabinet Office yesterday morning and walked to the House of Assembly together, flanked by a few dozen party supporters.

Their revised motion listed many of what they view to be the administration’s accomplishments, including championing of small and medium sized businesses through the establishment of the Small Business Development Centre and implementing free tertiary education for Bahamians enrolled full-time at the University of the Bahamas and the Bahamas Technical & Vocational Institute.

“(Dr Minnis) has implemented a reform agenda designed to correct the many errors and abuses of the last PLP government and brought economic growth and diversification of the economy, systemic improvements in the public service, greater accountability and relief to thousands of suffering Bahamians,” the amended motion said.

Mr Symonette, the St Anne’s MP, attended the sitting, but did not speak.

Dr Minnis said the opposition was engaged in gimmicks and games.

“We are creating economic opportunities for Bahamians through job creation, through greater ownership and entrepreneurship opportunities and by enhancing the shareholder society,” he said last night.

South Beach MP Jeffrey Lloyd and others declared their “unequivocal” support for their party leader.

Some, like Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, dismissed Mr Davis’ motion as a “mere distraction” and “political gamesmanship on the part of the opposition” while Fort Charlotte MP Mark Humes presented life-size posters of news articles reflecting controversies involving Mr Davis when he was deputy prime minister.

Mount Moriah MP Marvin Dames declared the last Christie administration the worst in the history of the region, insisting PLP politicians believe they are “entitled to lead this country” forever.

Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands lamented that the opposition pressed forward with what he said should be a rare parliamentary procedure, not something “conducted as fiat.”

For his part, Marco City MP Michael Pintard expressed confidence in Dr Minnis but called for his colleagues to demonstrate a “greater sense of urgency” and be more collaborative with their approach to governance, especially in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

Meanwhile, PLP Exuma & Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper highlighted the December 7, 2016 act of seven FNM parliamentarians to remove Dr Minnis as leader of the opposition, saying: “We were warned.” East Grand Bahama MP Peter Turnquest recalled the same matter but noted he stood with Dr Minnis at the time because he believed the Killarney MP “had the best interest of the country at heart.”

Engerlston MP Glenys Hanna Martin highlighted Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller’s resignation from the FNM yesterday, calling it a “blow to the administration and a statement of lack of confidence unlike anything I could say.”

During the debate, FNM parliamentarians emphasised the deplorable state of the former General Post Office building on East Hill Street, a problem they met in place and addressed by moving it to the Town Centre Mall.