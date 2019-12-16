Plp Asks Sears To Examine Post Office Deal

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

OPPOSITION Leader Philip “Brave” Davis said the Progressive Liberal Party has asked Alfred Sears to examine whether parliamentarians have standing to challenge the Minnis administration’s resolution on the Town Centre Mall in the Supreme Court with the hope of having it declared null and void.

“We have provided (Mr Sears) with the Hansard of the complete proceedings (of the House of Assembly) and I think that’s at this time under complete review,” he said at a Progressive Liberal Party press conference yesterday.

Mr Sears, a former Attorney General, declined to comment when contacted. In July he questioned whether the House was misled concerning the deal, noting St Anne’s MP Brent Symonette’s disclosure that he discussed terms for leasing the mall with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, an admission that contradicted the resolution that was passed. The mall now houses the General Post Office.

“Would the House of Assembly have considered it just to grant an exemption to Mr Symonette had the House of Assembly been informed of Mr Symonette’s prior discussion with the prime minister relating to the terms of the lease…?” Mr Sears asked. “Therefore, the disclosures by Mr Brent Symonette and by Mr Basil McIntosh have raised the following constitutional, legal and ethical issues: whether Mr Symonette’s disclosures breached his ministerial oath and the prudential rules contained in the Cabinet Manual; whether Mr Symonette was required to disclose the leasehold contract himself to the House of Assembly before the presentation of the resolution for exemption; whether the House of Assembly was misled by the certain representations, amongst other things, contained in the resolution and, if so, the effect of any alleged misrepresentations; and whether the Speaker of the House of Assembly, a senator or any member of the House has the legal standing to make a constitutional claim, under article 49, for the Supreme Court to declare the aforesaid resolution null and void and order Mr Symonette to vacate his seat as a member of the House of Assembly.”

Last week, Mr Davis moved a motion of no confidence in Dr Minnis, accusing him of misleading Parliament over the mall resolution. However, the Free National Movement amended that motion and later passed a resolution of confidence in the Killarney MP.