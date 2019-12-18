Dames Defends $17m Cost Of Drones

By SYANN THOMPSON

MINISTER of National Security Marvin Dames has defended the $17m sum for the government’s national drones programme, saying it is money well spent.

On Monday, Mr Dames signed a $17m contract with California-based Swift Systems for a multi-agency drone programme he said should lead to “record level” crime reduction. However some critics have questioned the expenditure, arguing the price tag could have been lower.

The Mount Moriah MP dismissed naysayers, saying the government has had bids close to a $100 million and chose the company who best suited the Minnis administration’s needs and budget.

“We take it very seriously when we spend the Bahamian people’s money, it took a long process. We had 25 companies from around the world who participated in this process and that $17 million was one of the lowest bids. We had bids in excess of close to $100 million. It’s more than just the drones, it’s training, it’s the real time setters. We can use these drones in theatres, we can use them underwater. What we are doing is creating a regional centre of excellence whereby we can train people locally and from around the region and to keep ahead of the curve,” said Mr Dames.

According to national security minister, the drones—which are expected to go into operation next year—will be custom made. Training of law enforcement officers from each branch is also expected to take place in 2020.

“We have made it clear, these are not drones that you buy out of your local department store. We will produce an effective drones programme. These are short and medium range drones that you cannot find in any department store. We are talking about drones that can do many number of things, some to which I cannot even speak about here right now. If you look at developed countries, $17 million can’t even get you a part for the drones that they acquire. These drones we have are for the safety and security of a nation,” said Mr Dames.