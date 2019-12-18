Lloyd: It May Cost $25m To Rebuild Schools

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

EDUCATION Minister Jeff Lloyd estimated it will cost $20m to $25m to repair the schools in Abaco and Grand Bahama that were destroyed by Hurricane Dorian.

Mr Lloyd said all the schools in the affected areas were reopened but noted there were outstanding challenges at Central Abaco Primary School and Patrick Bethel High School.

Mr Lloyd said: “(They are) going to be ready in September 2020, especially Patrick Bethel maybe about a $4 million upgrade repair, so it’s quite significant. It won’t be ready for a long time.”

When asked about the funding of the repairs, Mr Lloyd said the money will come from the government’s consolidated fund and donors.

He said: “It appears as if there will be some funding from the consolidated fund, but a good much of this will be coming from donors, non-governmental organisations, foreign, as well as locals, who have offered to assist in repairs.

“We are just in the final stages of a supplemental budget preparation as you know the deputy prime minister… (will be) borrowing in the upcoming year 2020 to fund a huge deficit part of which is as a result of Dorian. Well, we have prepared a budget of about $20 million, $25 million for the repairs in Abaco and Grand Bahama.”

He added: “But as I had said some time ago, you know, as the scopes of work coming from Ministry of Works on what exactly the damage is; I could expect that those numbers may potentially increase.”

The minister said restoring water in the schools in Grand Bahama has been a challenge.

“There is still a salinity content that is a little bit of the acceptable nature. I know we have been trying to get the water tables repaired by running water off and opening taps, and so on,” he said.

“You know that there are a number of NGOs, foreign NGOs like Water Missions in Grand Bahama that is making available some thousands of gallons of potable water every day for schools and others who may need it.”

He continued: “But that water situation is definitely a challenge. It has not prevented schools from operating, but it certainly has been a challenge.”

When asked if there were any concerns regarding the upcoming BJC and BGCSE examinations, Mr Lloyd said initially his ministry was concerned.

He said: “…But I can congratulate our teachers and administrators for the work they have done in providing extra classes in the afternoon and on weekends.

“You know the virtual school began, we are very pleased by the efforts of BTC and (the) one-on-one programme that they have instituted with our endorsement so those students who were disaffected by the loss of time would be able to catch up and that is ongoing at this time.”

He added: “So essentially, I think we’re going to be okay. As you also know, we have shortened some of the days we would have had as discretionary days. For instance, midterm breaks, as well as when we have those fun days and other days, we have cut those out so that we can make up more instructional time.”