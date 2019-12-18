Man Sentenced To Ten Years For Stabbing Wife

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 58-year-old man was sentenced yesterday to just over a decade in prison for stabbing his wife multiple times during a domestic dispute at their house last year.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson sentenced Wilfred Armbrister to 11 years behind bars for stabbing Prearline Armbrister on April 27, 2018.

The 20 months Armbrister spent in custody following his initial arraignment last year was factored into his sentence.

It came after the Marshall Road resident entered into a plea deal with the Crown in which he pleaded guilty to causing grievous harm. Thus, his initial charge of attempted murder fell away.

According to police reports at the time, officers responded to a domestic complaint shortly after 11am that Friday. Upon arrival, they discovered Mrs Armbrister with multiple stab wounds about her body.

According to Crown attorney Tommell Roker, Armbrister had stabbed his wife in her head and upper extremities, and had also caused her to sustain lacerations to her neck.

Mrs Armbrister was taken to hospital after the incident, where she was said to be in serious condition at the time.

Attorney Eleanor Albury represented Armbrister.