By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

THE Salvation Army yesterday held its annual community luncheon where representatives paid homage to the older members of Bahamian society.

A total of 300 seniors were treated to Christmas dinner and presented with food parcels in St Joseph's Hall, courtesy of the Salvation Army and its corporate partners.

Clarence Ingram, divisional commander of the Salvation Army's local branch, told The Tribune the dinner was the latest of three the organisation has hosted to honour seniors in the community.

"We've already had one in Grant's Town and one on Mackey Street, so this is the third of these," he explained.

"We're providing them with a meal (and) also with food to take home with food parcels that would last them approximately a week to assist during the Christmas season as well."