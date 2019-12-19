Dames Defends $17m Cost Of Drones

By SYANN THOMPSON
Tribune Staff Reporter
MINISTER of National Security Marvin Dames has defended the $17m sum for the government’s national drones programme, saying it is money well spent.
On Monday, Mr Dames signed a $17m contract with California-based Swift Systems for a multi-agency drone programme he said should lead to “record level” crime reduction. However some critics have questioned the expenditure, arguing the price tag could have been lower.
The Mount Moriah MP dismissed naysayers, saying the government has had bids close to a $100 million and chose the company who best suited the Minnis administration’s needs and budget.
“We take it very seriously when we spend the Bahamian people’s money, it took a long process. We had 25 companies from around the world who participated in this process and that $17 million was one of the lowest bids. We had bids in excess of close to $100 million. It’s more than just the drones, it’s training, it’s the real time setters. We can use these drones in theatres, we can use them underwater. What we are doing is creating a regional centre of excellence whereby we can train people locally and from around the region and to keep ahead of the curve,” said Mr Dames.
According to national security minister, the drones—which are expected to go into operation next year—will be custom made. Training of law enforcement officers from each branch is also expected to take place in 2020.
“We have made it clear, these are not drones that you buy out of your local department store. We will produce an effective drones programme. These are short and medium range drones that you cannot find in any department store. We are talking about drones that can do many number of things, some to which I cannot even speak about here right now. If you look at developed countries, $17 million can’t even get you a part for the drones that they acquire. These drones we have are for the safety and security of a nation,” said Mr Dames.
BahamasForBahamians 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
I'm not sure if Marvin is seeing it... the problem isn't the explanation... People understood exactly what you said from the jump..
We dont trust YOU though Marvin.
You've spent millions on other technologies like the ShotSpooter whose result yield is less than 0%
Return on Investments in the negative!
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
THIS $17 MILLION CONTRACT IS ONE ROYAL RIP-OFF AS REVEALED BY THE MOST BASIC GOOGLE SEARCHS OF SWIFT SYSTEMS/ENGINEERING WEBSITE INFO AND OTHER WEBSITES ABOUT DRONE SYSTEMS CURRENTLY IN USE BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AROUND THE WORLD INCLUDING RELATED COST INFO.
JUST ASK YOURSELF: WHY ON EARTH IS MARVIN DAMES SUPPORTIVE OF PAYING AN OUTRAGEOUSLY ASTRONOMICAL SUM FOR CUSTOM MADE DRONES WHEN LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AROUND THE WORLD HAVE BEEN BUYING MUCH LESS COSTLY TRIED AND TESTED DRONES FOR MANY YEARS NOW? ONE CANNOT HELP BUT THINK THAT THIS DISTURBING SWIFT SYSTEMS/ENGINEERING CONTRACT IS HEAVILY PADDED TO ACCOMODATE A SHIIT-LOAD OF 'SHINGLES' BEING DROPPED ON SOMEONE'S ROOF.
sweptaway 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
them thing will be up in smoke faster than a BPL generator
BahamaPundit 17 minutes ago
Why don't they tell us the exact number of short range and medium range drones they purchased, so we can look up the prices on Google?
