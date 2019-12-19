Eleuthera Poised For Winter Records

A Bahamian real estate firm believes mainland Eleuthera is poised to set new visitor and second homebuyer records this winter season based on initial numbers.

"There hasn't been a lull yet," said Angelika Bacchus, an Eleuthera-based estate agent with Damianos Sotheby's International Realty. "It's all homeowners and locals are talking about. There's a higher volume of people, and rentals are through the roof."

Rental occupancy increases are due, in part, to first-time visitors and second homebuyers getting a feel for the island before deciding to purchase a home. With the addition of direct flights on Delta, American Airlines and US Airways from Charlotte, Atlanta and Miami, access to Eleuthera is becoming more convenient.

"People are realising they can hop on a flight and come down for a long weekend," Ms Bacchus said. "Some people have never been to The Bahamas before, while others have only been further north, like Abaco, so there is some educating that we're doing about the market.

"Condominiums like Anchor Point and Pineapple Fields are popular first-time purchases because they're a smaller investment, and give people the opportunity to ease into the market."

Neighbourhoods such as Rainbow Bay and Current are also attracting second homebuyers in search of vacation homes with starting prices around $250,000.

"There aren't a lot of beachfront properties in Eleuthera in that price range, but what we're finding is that people aren't being deterred by this," Ms Bacchus said. "People are happy to purchase homes located further inland at a more economical price point because beaches on Eleuthera are so plentiful you don't necessarily have to live directly on the beach to enjoy that private beach feeling."

With Hurricane Dorian's aftermath fresh in people's minds, homebuyers and investors are focused on well built homes located above sea level.

"Eleuthera is such a diverse island with so many hills, cliffs and elevations… People are finding that very appealing," Ms Bacchus said. "It's going to be a very healthy season."