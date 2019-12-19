Plastic Distributors Prepare 'Alternatives' As Ban Nears

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

Major distributors yesterday said they already have “alternatives” to single-use plastic bags and styrofoam products in place ahead of the ban that will come into force from January 1.

Marc Serfontein, Darville Packaging’s production manager, told Tribune Business: “We have already got a lot of alternatives ready. We have stopped any import of any of our plastic bags, and we hope to sell our inventory off by the deadline of June 30.

“We have already converted multiple customers over to the re-usable tote bags; they have all been custom printed for them. We’re not too worried; we’re just going to up our inventories in paper shoppers and the re-usable types of bags.

“Unfortunately it is what it is. It is a good move for the country. But unfortunately it is a hit on our business. We have been preparing now for almost two years. We have a lot of really good alternatives for our customers that are really well-priced and cost-effective.”

Camille Ferguson, assistant manager of Kruger Plastics, added: “We have a line of bio-degradables, and we also have compostables available. Compostables seems to be the route this government wishes to take and so we are prepared. We will get rid of our stock by June.”

Responding to concerns that the ban may be a significant hit for Kruger Plastics, she added: “Our clients do not prefer the feel of some of these new items. I don’t know if it will be a hit on business, because we are finding alternatives. We have to do what we have to do.”

As of January 1, 2020, customers will be charged 25 cents to $1 for each plastic bag requested at the checkout at Bahamian retail stores. Use of these bags will only be permitted for six months (from January 1 to June 30, 2020). After this period, these bags must be replaced with compostable plastic options.

The Ministry of Environment and Housing says it “embarked on a nationwide public consultation and education campaign throughout this year”, with input from these meetings helping to to develop a manageable phase-out plan.

The ministry’s website adds: “Biodegradable alternatives to plastic bags and Styrofoam containers such as reusable bags, paper and plant-based food containers have already been introduced to the local market by hotels, restaurants and suppliers.

“The Bahamas will join more than 40 countries around the world including parts of the United States, the UK, Denmark, Ireland, Kenya, Rwanda, Haiti and Antigua and Barbuda that have already enforced - or are in the process of formulating - bans on selected plastic and Styrofoam products.”

The new Bill provides for a complete ban on single-use plastics and styrofoam by 2020, eliminating items such as plastic straws, styrofoam food containers and single-use plastic shopping bags.