A Comic's View: Good To Hear Jeff Lloyd Speaking Such Sense About Marijuana

I must admit I was pleasantly surprised to see in a Tribune article, the stance taken by Education Minister Jeff Lloyd, regarding the legalisation and decriminalisation of marijuana in The Bahamas.

Speaking quite candidly, Lloyd offered these comments on one of the most controversial topics in society today.

“We have talked about the effects of dangerous drugs and let me just be very clear, I entirely support the decriminalisation of small quantities, recreational quantities of marijuana and the expungement of records of persons who are found to be guilty in those circumstances, absolutely. I’m looking forward to the delivery of the Marijuana Commission’s report.

“I feel and I’ve mentioned this many, many times over the years that we have unfortunately relegated a number of our young people to a life that is unfortunate to them. In terms of employment (and) in terms of travel as a result of this situation where they are found with a joint or two and again, recreational quantities.”

Lloyd goes on: “And their life is really essentially come to a stop. I think it’s a great move to be considered by the government. I endorse the prime minister’s sentiments entirely. I have said it many times over the years and I look forward to when this could potentially be implemented.”

Seeing how now, as a nation, we are having consistent dialogue on the subject, and more and more MPs are taking a public stance on it, we as a nation need to examine some of the other international models in regards to the legalisation and decriminalisation, and Kentucky has an excellent model.

Yes, Kentucky! I know, I know, but don’t let the stereotypes kick in.

If you look at it, it offers many options that could be applicable and beneficial on many levels, to all Bahamians.

THE BLUE GRASS BILL:

Kentucky the ‘blue grass’ state, is generally one of the slower states to adopt any new progressive laws, especially cannabis related.

Currently, recreational marijuana remains illegal. So does medicinal marijuana. As a matter of fact, Kentucky is one of the 17 last states to implement any form of a legal medicinal marijuana programme.

This week, that all may have changed. Lawmakers in the state pre-filed a new marijuana related bill.

If the bill passes into law, it would bring sweeping changes to the state’s currently very restrictive, antiquated marijuana laws.

THE KENTUCKY PROPOSAL:

The potential new bill was pre-filed by Representative Cluster Howard. His proposal would make a number of big changes to Kentucky’s marijuana laws.

It will be legal for adults 21 and older to purchase, possess, and consume marijuana.

The bill would decriminalise the possession of less than one ounce of cannabis.

Similarly, the proposed bill would establish a framework for regulating and taxing recreational retail sales.

Howard’s proposal would put the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board in charge of administering legal weed.

Specifically, their Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, (or our Business Licensing Board) would issue four types of licences. These include cultivator licences, processing licences, lab testing licences, and retail licences. Also local businesses would have to renew their licences every year.

Each county in the state will be allowed to have up to two legal retailers. Larger counties can have more than two retailers, but no more than one retailer per every 2,300 residents.

Legal retailers in Kentucky will only be allowed to sell cannabis and cannabis products.

Under Howard’s bill, tax revenues would fund public retirement funds. Specifically, reports indicate that his plan will allocate 75 percent of weed taxes to the Kentucky Employees Retirement System. Meanwhile, the remaining 25 percent would be to the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System.

More importantly, Howard’s bill also takes into account some of the social ills already caused by current prohibition laws.

Specifically, his bill would create a pathway for people convicted of a marijuana misdemeanor to have their records expunged.

Just something to consider, Mr. Prime Minister.