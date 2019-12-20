Man Accused Of Murder Granted Bail

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old man charged with gunning another man down two years ago has been granted bail ahead of his trial.

Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson granted Edlin Severe $20,000 with two sureties ahead of his trial over allegations he killed Marco Neely on August 18, 2017.

Severe was further ordered to be outfitted with an electronic monitoring device, and also given a curfew of 8pm to 6am daily.

The judge also ordered that he report to the Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday before 6pm. He is also ordered not to interfere with any Crown witnesses in the matter.

Police allege that around 8am on the date in question, they received a report of a man found dead on Hospital Lane. Responding officers arrived on the scene and found the lifeless body of a man who had been shot.

Attorney Allan Emmanuel represented Severe during Wednesday’s bail application.