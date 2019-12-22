Accuweather Skyguard Severe Weather Warning: Heavy Rain For Freeport

SkyGuard SEVERE Warning 1412
WEATHER CRITERIA: HEAVY RAIN
STARTS: 12/23/2019 1:00 AM EST
EXPIRES: 12/24/2019 5:00 PM EST
VALID LOCATIONS: Freeport
COMMENTS: Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move in tonight and last through the day Monday. Rainfall totals of 1.25-2.00 inches are expected with a 20% chance of 2.50 inches. This heavy rain and thunderstorms can lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
