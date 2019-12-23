EDITOR, The Tribune.

The preamble to our Constitution states: AND WHEREAS the People of this Family of Islands recognizing that the preservation of their Freedom will be guaranteed by a national commitment to Self- discipline, Industry, Loyalty, Unity and an abiding respect for Christian values and the Rule of Law;

Driving through our capital city today and being minded of Jesus’ cleansing of the temple, I wonder why we even bother with the pretence of a Christmas Tree in our City Centre? The space that it takes up could well be used for at least another 50 gaudy Junkanoo bleachers, and the additional Junkanoo tickets that could be sold would just add to the joy of the franchisees Christmas earnings.

But can we really put ALL the blame on the franchisee? No, the franchisee is enabled, year in and year out, by each revolving government of The Bahamas, which pledges to uphold the Constitution and our Christian values. Are these Christian values? I guess so because we don’t hear a whisper from our Christian Council, nor yet any of its members.

No, let’s please just change the Constitution and wherever there is a reference to God, or Jesus Christ, or Christian anything just replace it with our high priest JUNKANOO. That is what we really worship, and we know from our Bible at Matthew 6:24 - No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other, Ye cannot serve God and mammon. We have chosen Mammon.

MONKEEDOO

Nassau

December 22, 2019