Major Jr Clinches Men's Crown

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Coming into the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association's 2019 Giorgio Baldacci National Open Tournament, Kevin Major Jr knew he had the right stuff to go all the way and win the title and regain his spot on the Bahamas men's American Zone III Davis Cup team.

As the number two seed, Major Jr played through form as he knocked off top seed and former champion Baker Newman 7-5, 6-3 to clinch the men's championship title on Saturday at the National Tennis Tournament. Newman also earned his spot on the Davis Cup team in the process.

"This one was pretty good. I played very well on the clay court this year, but the hard court I struggled," said Major Jr, who had some success winning a few titles in Florida. "So what I did was I changed my game completely and it's been paying off.

"When I played all those men's open, I challenged myself every time. I tried different things, learned different ways to win. Now I know so many different ways to win in different situations. I don't panic anymore. I'm always composed. So next year should be very well for me."

Except for one point when he was broken in the first set and he hit the ball onto the next court and was given a ball abuse warning, Major Jr was steady as a rock. He did overcome a 4-1 deficit after Newman broke him twice.

Having regained his confidence, Major Jr got the break back for a 4-2 deficit, managed to tie the score at 5-5 on another break and went on to clinch the first set on another break.

After they were both holding serve throughout the second set, Major Jr got the first and only break for a 4-2 advantage and he went on to claim the title in a battle of serves at the end.

"I wasn't afraid of him or losing," said Major Jr as he ended the tournament undefeated. "Playing a lot you learn that. You learn what are good shots and what are not. When you play, you just want to hit the shots you are good at. I think I did that today and throughout this tournament."

Awarded a bye in the first round of the field of 16, Major Jr got a walkover against Perry Newton in the quarter-finals. He then prevailed with a 6-3, 6-1 triumph over Baker's older brother, Spencer Newman, in the semi-final.

Baker Newman's road to the final was a little more intense. He too got a bye in the first round, but he eliminated teenage Jacobi Bain 6-1, 6-3 in the quarter-finals. And in the semis, he ousted veteran player and Davis Cup captain Marvin Rolle in identical sets of 6-2, 6-2.

In what was also a qualifier for the two spots on the Davis Cup team that will represent the Bahamas in the Americas Zone III next year at a site yet to be disclosed, the final was played in windy conditions and with a loud music coming from the testing of a concert that was being staged later in the night.

Yet, the players survived the ordeal.

"It was a good match. The conditions were tough. Both of us played well. It's good for the team. We have a good chance this year with Justin Roberts, KJ and Me. There's still one more spot available. If we can keep that level up, that would be good," said Newman about the Bahamas' appearance at the Davis Cup tie next year.

"We played through a lot of adversities, but KJ played very well."

Despite losing as the top seed, Newman said he felt the tournament was ran correctly this year and even though Roberts didn't have to play by virtue of his men's ATP ranking in the top 800. He noted that he just have to get prepared for the task ahead of him in 2020.

As for Major Jr, he too felt the draw worked out perfectly the way it should.

"Last year, we expected special treatment without really deserving it," said Major Jr, about the controversy surrounding how the players should have been seeded that resulted in a number of them boycotting the main draw.

"This year they did the exact same thing. It was a draw. They had strong players on the top and the bottom, so you just had to play through out."

Roberts was exempted from playing because of his ranking. But Major Jr said he deserves it.

"I know Justin. I've traveled with him, I've played with him. We grew up playing as juniors. He's a Bahamian. He's a Bahamian tennis player. We know each other," he lamented. "We've won titles together and we've lost titles together.

"I know who he is. He's a bad man on the tennis court. So I honestly can't wait to play with him at Davis Cup. I know he will match the energy that I have and that will be very exciting to watch."

With his off season training starting today, Major Jr said he's preparing to play his first tournament in the middle of January and hopefully that will put him in the right frame of mind for the Davis Cup tie that will be played in April.