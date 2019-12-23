All Set For A Junkanoo Party

By FARRAH JOHNSON

WITH the 2019 Boxing Day Junkanoo parade hours away, members from the leading Junkanoo groups across New Providence say they are ready to rush on Bay Street and wow spectators with their various themes.

Speaking to The Tribune about their final preparations leading up to the highly anticipated event, representatives from the Valley Boys, Saxon Superstars and One Family groups said their costumes, music and choreography are certain to captivate the judges and crowd on December 26.

Collin Ingraham, deputy head marshal of the Valley Boys, said the public can expect an “exceptional” presentation from their group. “To be quite frank, we are well on the way,” he said. “Many persons in the Junkanoo world believe that we don’t have a lot of things because many of our members are in other groups now, but this has actually allowed a lot of persons who have hidden talent to emerge.”

Insisting that the group is doing something that has never been done before, he added: “Our theme for Boxing Day is ‘Wildlife in the Serengeti’. Many persons come and say. ‘Oh, we’re bringing Africa,’ (but) I like to point out to people that there are 194 countries in the world (and) Africa happens to have 54 of them.”

Mr Ingraham said the presentation will bring an important aspect of Africa to life by “specifically focusing” on the “beauty and majesty” of the endangered species on the continent.

In terms of costume design, he also said that the public will be “surprised” with the level of costuming that the group is going to bring to Bay Street.

“We’ve seen images of the other groups and we know that they use pretty colours and stuff, but they’re not pasting,” he said.

“They’re not using the traditional Junkanoo (designs) and it looks more like carnival. So, we’re going to bring that same level of beauty, but we’ll be pasted; whether it’s choreographed, or brass or developed costumes.”

Stating that the Valley Boys expect to be this year’s champion, Mr Ingraham also warned the other groups to come prepared.

“This is going to be an awesome presentation and our performance is going to be exceptional. We’re prepared and we intend to win,” he said.

Anthony “Slippery” Etienne, lead costume designer for the Saxon Superstars’ Boxing Day parade presentation, also told this newspaper that his group is ready to take the lead.

“You can expect a wow, because we’re dealing with a cancer theme and it’s the first time this theme is going to be on Bay Street,” he said.

“Everybody wants to find out how we’re going to bring this theme to life, and it was a challenge, but at the end of the day all of the designers got together and made it happen.”

Mr Etienne explained that the group’s costumes and props will feature different fruits and vegetables, along with the food pyramid, to highlight the importance of maintaining a balanced diet to decrease the likelihood of developing the illness.

“To all those other groups,” he added, “we’re coming to cure you, so expect to be cured on Bay Street. Everyone can expect a good show. It’s going to be good music that you’ve never heard before (and) everything will be solid.”

Down at the One Family Junkanoo shack, Gary “Stoogie” Kemp, one of the group’s highlight free dancers, said that they plan to stick to their roots and engage their younger fans.

“We haven’t been straying away from the kids, (instead) we’ve been fascinating the crowd by targeting them. So, this year, you’re going to see Donkey Kong, Pac Man and a lot of the popular games from the old and the new era,” he explained.

In terms of music and costuming, Mr Kemp insisted that the group, which won last year’s Boxing Day parade, is tighter than ever.

“The brotherhood this year that’s been displayed in the shack has been tremendous where everybody is being their brother’s keeper, so don’t expect no sore fingers or thumbs, just pure unity.”

The free dancer also had a few remarks for One Family’s competitors.

“This ain’t looking too good for them,” he said. “Tell Roots don’t come, tell Saxons don’t show up, (and) tell the Valley we hope they go home early, because it’s going down… we’re going to show you how to play games on Bay Street.”