Commissioner Supports Expunging Records For Possession Of Small Marijuana Amounts

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Commissioner Anthony Ferguson said he supports expunging the records of persons convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday during a walkabout in downtown, Nassau, Commissioner Ferguson said he believes everybody deserves a second chance.

“I think the simple thing is I supported (the saying) Jesus forgave people. And so why can't we forgive people particularly (of) those things that would hinder people from progressing?” he told reporters Friday.

Still, when asked whether police will continue to arrest persons found with the drug in their possession in view of the Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana’s preliminary report he stated:

“Until we get the direction from the law (the public should understand that) you ought not smoke marijuana.

“Those persons who don’t understand that (should understand that) you ought not be smoking dope, or you’ll be arrested.”

The report, produced by the commission, calls for the decriminalisation of marijuana and for people to be allowed to have a maximum of one ounce of the drug in their possession without prosecution.