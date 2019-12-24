Five People Injured In Two Separate Shooting Incidents

FIVE people—a woman and four Grand Bahama men—were injured after two separate shooting incidents yesterday, police said.

The woman, a resident of New Providence, was shot during her commute to work, police said.

Police were told that shortly after 4am yesterday, the woman left a home in Hope Gardens, Nassau Village, jumped in a vehicle and was on her way to work when she heard gunshots and realised she had been shot.

While attempting to drive to the hospital, she saw an ambulance and got the attention of the driver. She received assistance from EMS and was transported to hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Shortly before 1am Monday, police were called to a business on Bayshore Road, West End, Grand Bahama, where a gunman had opened fire, injuring four men. The victims were taken to Rand Memorial Hospital and seen by a doctor. Three of the victims' injuries are said to be non-life threatening and one male is listed in serious but in stable condition.

Investigations into both incidents are continuing.