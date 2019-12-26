Providence Holiday Classic Starts Today

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE 2019 Providence Holiday Classic High School Basketball Tournament is scheduled to begin 9am today at the CI Gibson Gymnasium.

Designed for senior boys and for the first time girls basketball teams to stay in shape during the Christmas season, the event is being organised by the Providence Basketball Club, headed by Kevin ‘KJ’ Johnson, who is also the head coach of the host CI Gibson Rattlers.

“Looking forward to a great tournament,” Johnson said. “Doris Johnson is back as the defending champions. They beat us last year, but I saw where Government High beat Doris this year, so all these teams upsetting each other, it should be exciting.

“We know that Darrel Sears always has some competitive teams so we are looking forward to seeing what he brings to the tournament this year.”

Additionally, Johnson said they decided to include the girls’ teams to provide them with the opportunity as well to play some games during the Christmas holiday.

“We know that the girls need to get in some extra games, so this is a good time for them to do it,” Johnson said. “I think the girls’ division and the teams coming in from Grand Bahama and Andros should make the tournament a lot more exciting this year.”

The tournament, which will run through Monday night, will be divided into four pools for the boys and two for the girls.

• Making up the various pools are the following:

Senior boys

Pool one - CI Gibson, South Andros, RM Bailey and St John’s

Pool two - Doris Johnson, St Augustine’s College, Mt Carmel Preparatory and Government High

Pool three - CC Sweeting, Queen’s College, Jordan Prince Williams and CR Walker.

Pool four - Anatol Rodgers, Teleos Christian Academy, St George’s and CV Bethel

Senior girls

Pool one - CI Gibson, St John’s, CR Walker and Kingsway Academy

Pool two - St Augustine’s, Teleoes, CV Bethel and Anatol Rodgers

Today’s schedule

9am - CI Gibson vs

St John’s

10am - RM Bailey vs

St Andrew’s

11am - Doris Johnson vs Government High.

Noon - St

Augustine’s College vs

Mt Carmel Preparatory

1pm - CC Sweeting vs

CR Walker.

2pm - Queen’s College vs

Jordan Prince Williams

3pm - Teleos Christian

Academy vs St George’s

5pm - St John’s vs Jordan

Prince Williams (girls)

6pm - CR Walker vs

Kingsway Academy (girls).

7pm - St Augustine’s

College vs

Anatol Rodgers (girls)

8pm - Teleos Christian

Academy vs

CV Bethel (girls).

9pm - South Andros vs

CI Gibson

10 pm St George’s vs

RM Bailey.

11pm - Mt Carmel vs

Doris Johnson