Providence Holiday Classic Starts Today

By BRENT STUBBS
Senior Sports Reporter
bstubbs@tribunemedia.net
THE 2019 Providence Holiday Classic High School Basketball Tournament is scheduled to begin 9am today at the CI Gibson Gymnasium.
Designed for senior boys and for the first time girls basketball teams to stay in shape during the Christmas season, the event is being organised by the Providence Basketball Club, headed by Kevin ‘KJ’ Johnson, who is also the head coach of the host CI Gibson Rattlers.
“Looking forward to a great tournament,” Johnson said. “Doris Johnson is back as the defending champions. They beat us last year, but I saw where Government High beat Doris this year, so all these teams upsetting each other, it should be exciting.
“We know that Darrel Sears always has some competitive teams so we are looking forward to seeing what he brings to the tournament this year.”
Additionally, Johnson said they decided to include the girls’ teams to provide them with the opportunity as well to play some games during the Christmas holiday.
“We know that the girls need to get in some extra games, so this is a good time for them to do it,” Johnson said. “I think the girls’ division and the teams coming in from Grand Bahama and Andros should make the tournament a lot more exciting this year.”
The tournament, which will run through Monday night, will be divided into four pools for the boys and two for the girls.
• Making up the various pools are the following:
Senior boys
Pool one - CI Gibson, South Andros, RM Bailey and St John’s
Pool two - Doris Johnson, St Augustine’s College, Mt Carmel Preparatory and Government High
Pool three - CC Sweeting, Queen’s College, Jordan Prince Williams and CR Walker.
Pool four - Anatol Rodgers, Teleos Christian Academy, St George’s and CV Bethel
Senior girls
Pool one - CI Gibson, St John’s, CR Walker and Kingsway Academy
Pool two - St Augustine’s, Teleoes, CV Bethel and Anatol Rodgers
Today’s schedule
9am - CI Gibson vs
St John’s
10am - RM Bailey vs
St Andrew’s
11am - Doris Johnson vs Government High.
Noon - St
Augustine’s College vs
Mt Carmel Preparatory
1pm - CC Sweeting vs
CR Walker.
2pm - Queen’s College vs
Jordan Prince Williams
3pm - Teleos Christian
Academy vs St George’s
5pm - St John’s vs Jordan
Prince Williams (girls)
6pm - CR Walker vs
Kingsway Academy (girls).
7pm - St Augustine’s
College vs
Anatol Rodgers (girls)
8pm - Teleos Christian
Academy vs
CV Bethel (girls).
9pm - South Andros vs
CI Gibson
10 pm St George’s vs
RM Bailey.
11pm - Mt Carmel vs
Doris Johnson
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID