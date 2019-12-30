Man Found Dead In Coconut Grove

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Coconut Grove in the early hours of Monday.

According to reports, shortly after 2am, police received reports of gunshots in the Robinson Road area. Shortly afterwards, the man’s body was found at Second Street, Coconut Grove, with injuries.

Paramedics were called and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing to members of the public who can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.